What’s Dropping: Air Jordans To Watch This June

Jordan Brand isn’t slowing down this summer. June is stacked with big-name collabs, bold colorways, and some long-awaited returns. From the luxury-laced A Ma Maniere 5s to the fresh women’s exclusives and vibrant lows, there’s something here for every rotation.

Whether you’re after heritage classics or seasonal standouts, this month’s lineup covers all the bases.

Read More: New Photos Of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott x Fragment Just Surfaced

A Ma Maniere x Jordan 5 “Violet Ore” - June 7

Image via GOAT

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 is back in “Violet Ore,” continuing the boutique’s refined take on Jordan classics. With a rich purple suede upper, aged detailing, and custom touches throughout, this pair blends luxury with legacy. Mark your calendar for June 7th, this one won’t sit long.

Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” - June 7

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” lands just in time for summer. Dressed in a fresh white mesh upper with minty green patent leather, it’s a clean women’s exclusive that feels built for warm weather fits. It also comes with a slight price bump, $195 due to new tariffs.

Jordan 14 “Ferrari” - June 11

Image via GOAT

Jordan Brand brings the heat with the return of the “Ferrari” Air Jordan 14. Inspired by MJ’s love of Italian sports cars, the bold red suede upper and carbon fiber midsole scream speed and luxury. Detailed photos just dropped, and the official release is locked in for June 11.

Jordan 5 “Grape” - June 21

Image via JD Sports UK

The “Grape” Air Jordan 5 returns on June 21 with all the iconic flavor that made it a ‘90s classic. White leather, aqua and purple accents, and that icy blue sole still go hard decades later. It’s a summer-ready retro that never really left the spotlight.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Quai 54" - June 30

Image via Nike