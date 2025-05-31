What’s Dropping: Air Jordans To Watch This June

BY Ben Atkinson 173 Views
CHONGQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 22: People walk past a Jordan Brand store featuring the iconic Jumpman logo on its facade on February 22, 2025, in Chongqing, China. The Nike-owned brand, known for its association with basketball legend Michael Jordan, continues to attract sneaker enthusiasts and streetwear fans. (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)
Here’s a quick look at the top Air Jordans dropping this June, including fan-favorite retros and clean collabs.

Jordan Brand isn’t slowing down this summer. June is stacked with big-name collabs, bold colorways, and some long-awaited returns. From the luxury-laced A Ma Maniere 5s to the fresh women’s exclusives and vibrant lows, there’s something here for every rotation.

Whether you’re after heritage classics or seasonal standouts, this month’s lineup covers all the bases.

A Ma Maniere x Jordan 5 “Violet Ore” - June 7
air-jordan-june-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 is back in “Violet Ore,” continuing the boutique’s refined take on Jordan classics. With a rich purple suede upper, aged detailing, and custom touches throughout, this pair blends luxury with legacy. Mark your calendar for June 7th, this one won’t sit long.

Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” - June 7
air-jordan-june-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” lands just in time for summer. Dressed in a fresh white mesh upper with minty green patent leather, it’s a clean women’s exclusive that feels built for warm weather fits. It also comes with a slight price bump, $195 due to new tariffs.

Jordan 14 “Ferrari” - June 11
air-jordan-june-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT

Jordan Brand brings the heat with the return of the “Ferrari” Air Jordan 14. Inspired by MJ’s love of Italian sports cars, the bold red suede upper and carbon fiber midsole scream speed and luxury. Detailed photos just dropped, and the official release is locked in for June 11.

Jordan 5 “Grape” - June 21
air-jordan-june-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

The “Grape” Air Jordan 5 returns on June 21 with all the iconic flavor that made it a ‘90s classic. White leather, aqua and purple accents, and that icy blue sole still go hard decades later. It’s a summer-ready retro that never really left the spotlight.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Quai 54" - June 30
air-jordan-june-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Closing out the month is the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Quai 54,” dropping June 30. Built to celebrate the annual Paris streetball tournament, the pair features a golden yellow and black combo with special Quai branding. It’s a bold mix of heritage hoops style and global flair.

