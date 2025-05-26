Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Quai 54" Drops This June

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Quai 54" is officially locked in for a June 30 release, and the buzz is starting to build. Dressed in bold black and tour yellow, this year's pair taps into Quai 54’s signature energy, blending street-ready style with hoop culture roots.

The updated release date gives fans just enough time to prep for one of the most eye-catching drops of the summer. Since 2003, the annual Quai 54 tournament in Paris has become a landmark event blending basketball, culture, and design.

Jordan Brand’s ongoing partnership with the streetball event has produced some of the most unique AJ colorways to date. The AJ1 Low, originally a lighter, lifestyle take on the iconic Air Jordan 1 High, remains a versatile canvas for collaborations like this.

The Quai 54 edition continues that legacy, keeping the classic silhouette fresh and unpredictable. With official images now out and a release date set, this drop has a spot on everyone’s radar.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Quai 54"

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low OG comes dressed in a tour yellow and black combo that demands attention. The base features canvas underlays and suede overlays, while yellow contrast stitching adds a sharp pop throughout.

Quai 54 logos hit the heels and insoles, a nod to the Paris-based streetball tournament. Classic Nike Air branding lands on the tongues, and a black midsole paired with a yellow outsole finishes the look. Every detail plays its part in honoring basketball culture with style.

The Quai 54 x Air Jordan 1 Low OG isn’t just about the looks, it’s a yearly reminder of how basketball and street culture collide on a global stage, especially in Paris.

Footwear News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Quai 54” will be released on June 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop.

Image via Nike