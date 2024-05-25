Air Jordan 1 Low “Quai 54” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to release in a special "Quai 54" colorway this June. This edition celebrates the annual Quai 54 streetball tournament in Paris, a global celebration of basketball culture. The sneakers feature a classic black and white color scheme that exudes timeless style. A striking blue rubber sole adds a pop of color, enhancing the overall design. The black and white upper provides a sleek and versatile look, making it easy to pair with various outfits. The quality materials used in the construction ensure durability and comfort.

The Quai 54 branding on the tongue and insole highlights the connection to the prestigious streetball event, adding a unique touch to the design. The Air Jordan 1 Low's low-cut silhouette offers a modern take on the iconic Air Jordan 1, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Anticipation for the "Quai 54" colorway is high, with fans eager to get their hands on this exclusive release. As the drop date approaches, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Quai 54" is poised to be a standout in the summer sneaker lineup.

"Quai 54" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a vibrant blue rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, a black suede base constructs the uppers, with white leather overlays. Further, a white leather Nike Swoosh is present on the sides. Next, white laces complete the design. Finally, a Jumpman logo is located on the tongue, and the iconic Quai 54 logo is featured on the heels in blue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that Air Jordan 1 Low “Quai 54” will be released this June. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

