The Jordan Luka 2 is getting yet another colorway makeover, this time in the form of the “Quai 54” color scheme. Quai 54 is an annual international basketball tournament held in Paris, France. Therefore, it attracts top basketball players from around the world, including prominent NBA stars. The event is known for its competitive nature and unique atmosphere, combining basketball, music, and fashion.

Luke Dončić is one of the NBA’s biggest stars and makes a whopping $40 million a season just from the NBA. This pair takes after inspirations and incorporates themes from Quai 54 and Luka Dončić. Jordan Brand has been a longstanding partner of Quai 54, collaborating on exclusive sneaker releases and sponsoring teams in the tournament. If you watch this year’s Quai 54 (July 1 and 2), you’ll more than likely see some advertising or sneak peeks at this sneaker.

“Quai 54” Jordan Luka 2

The Jordan Luka 2 in the “Quai 54” colorway is certainly a loud sneaker. Dressed in a two-color combination of red and green, the sneaker draws on French heritage. It does so in a geometrical pattern throughout. The support throughout the sneaker is white and the sole is black rubber. The bottom and sides of the sneaker feature Jordan logos. The tongue also features the Luka Dončić logo on the right and the Quai 54 logo on the left, symbolizing the partnership between the two. The Jordan Luka 2 “Quai 54” catches the eye with its striking design while delivering exceptional performance on the basketball court, thanks to its premium materials.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reveals that the Jordan Luka 2 “Quai 54” will release sometime this fall. More specific details will come in the future. The price point for the sneaker will be $130. Also, make sure to let us know your opinions on the sneaker in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

