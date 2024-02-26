Air Jordan 3 “Quai 54” Rumored To Drop This Summer

The Air Jordan 3 is generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts with rumors of an upcoming "Quai 54" colorway. While details about the color scheme remain scarce, the anticipation surrounding this release is palpable. As a highly anticipated addition to the Air Jordan lineup, the "Quai 54" colorway will bring a fresh and unique twist to the iconic silhouette. With its classic design and heritage, the Air Jordan 3 continues to be a fan favorite, loved for its combination of style and performance.

The shoes offer sneakerheads a new and distinct option to add to their collection. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await more information about the "Quai 54" colorway, speculation is rife about what the design might entail. Whether it incorporates vibrant hues, bold patterns, or unique details inspired by the Quai 54 streetball tournament, one thing is for certain: the Air Jordan 3 "Quai 54" will make a statement on and off the court.

"Quai 54" Air Jordan 3

SUMMER 2024 Quai54 x Air Jordan 3 Retro

FZ5649-100

Summit White/Off-Noir/Game Royal/Burnt Sunrise/Sail Quai54 and Jordan Brand are dropping another collaborative Jordan 3 this year for their annual tournament. Colorblocking is unknown at this time, picture is the AJ3 silhouette pic.twitter.com/8mf2RyPtaz — Brandon (@brandon1an) February 23, 2024

As mentioned, we really have no idea what these sneakers will look like. Currently, we know the shoes will feature Summit White, Off-Noir, Game Royal, Burnt Sunrise, and Sail. We can also assume Quai branding along with Jordan branding on the sneakers.

Complex reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Quai 54” is rumored to be released this summer. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price that will be announced closer to when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

