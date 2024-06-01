Air Jordan 3 “Quai 54” Release Date Unveiled

Jordan's Quai 54 pack is rolling out.

The Air Jordan 3 "Quai 54" celebrates the famous streetball tournament in Paris. This special edition features a striking design that embodies the energy and culture of the event. The sneakers boast a black rubber sole and a sail midsole, providing a sturdy foundation and classic look. The upper is predominantly white, offering a clean canvas that contrasts beautifully with vibrant blue and orange accents. These colorful details add a dynamic touch, making the shoes stand out. The "Quai 54" branding is prominently displayed, symbolizing the unity of basketball enthusiasts.

Crafted with premium materials, the Air Jordan 3 "Quai 54" ensures durability and comfort. The iconic silhouette retains its timeless appeal while embracing a fresh, modern aesthetic. Perfect for both on and off the court, these sneakers blend style and performance seamlessly. This release is more than just a shoe; it's a tribute to basketball's global community and its urban roots. Fans eagerly await the opportunity to own a piece of this cultural celebration. The Air Jordan 3 "Quai 54" is set to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Quai 54" Air Jordan 3

Image via Nike

These shoes have a black rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The uppers are made of white leather, with elephant print details. Further, there are vibrant orange accents on the lace locks and blue Jordan branding on the tongue. You'll also find a clear Jumpman on the heel, with the Quai 54 logo behind it.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Quai 54” is releasing on June 3rd in Europe and June 10th globally. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price that will be $210 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike