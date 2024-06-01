Nike SB Blazer Mid x Di’orr Greenwood Release Date Revealed

A historic collab is coming this summer.

Get ready to be captivated by the Nike SB Blazer Mid's latest collaboration with indigenous artist Di'orr Greenwood. Inspired by her Navajo heritage, this upcoming colorway features black and grey tones reminiscent of traditional Navajo textiles. A standout element of this collaboration is the addition of a large leather flap over the laces, giving the classic silhouette a unique and striking twist. Di'orr Greenwood's artistic influence infuses the Nike SB Blazer Mid with cultural depth and storytelling.

Through her work with Nike, she brings her heritage to life, offering sneaker enthusiasts a glimpse into the beauty and richness of Navajo culture. The black and grey palette pays tribute to the earthy tones of Navajo artwork, while the leather flap adds a modern touch, symbolizing the blend of tradition and contemporary style. This collaboration between Nike and Di'orr Greenwood is more than just a sneaker release—it's a celebration of indigenous art and culture. Sneakerheads and art lovers alike can anticipate the fusion of streetwear and tradition in this unique colorway.

Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Blazer Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a grey midsole adorned with intricate triangle designs. Also, the uppers are crafted from black suede, complemented by a grey leather Swoosh on the sides. Further, a large grey leather flap covers the laces, accented with detailed stitching throughout. Nike SB branding graces the tongues, while the traditional NIKE logo is prominently displayed on the heels.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike SB Dunk Mid x Di’orr Greenwood will be released on June 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike