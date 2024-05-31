Kyrie Irving Unveils New ANTA KAI Tribe Lifestyle Sneaker

Kyrie is headed to the NBA Finals, and he's dropping a new sneaker this fall.

Kyrie Irving's collaboration with ANTA reaches new heights with the debut of the ANTA KAI Tribe, marking a significant milestone in their partnership. Building upon the success of the KAI 1, this latest lifestyle sneaker seamlessly fuses performance and style, appealing to athletes and casual wearers alike. The KAI Tribe introduces two distinct colorways, offering versatility to match various style preferences. One iteration boasts an all-black design, exuding modernity and sophistication with a breathable mesh upper and luxurious suede overlays, ensuring both comfort and a premium aesthetic.

In contrast, the second version showcases a pristine white colorway, epitomizing a clean and refined look with its smooth leather construction, promising durability and timeless elegance suitable for any occasion. Both iterations prominently feature Kyrie Irving's signature ANTA branding at the forefoot, midfoot, and heel tab, underscoring the collaboration's authenticity. Rounded off with a sail-colored rubber sole, the KAI Tribe exudes a subtle vintage charm while elevating the overall design, solidifying its status as a standout addition to Irving's ANTA footwear line.

ANTA KAI Tribe

