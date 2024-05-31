Kyrie Irving Unveils New ANTA KAI Tribe Lifestyle Sneaker

By Ben Atkinson
Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Five
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 30: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after a 124-103 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Kyrie is headed to the NBA Finals, and he's dropping a new sneaker this fall.

Kyrie Irving's collaboration with ANTA reaches new heights with the debut of the ANTA KAI Tribe, marking a significant milestone in their partnership. Building upon the success of the KAI 1, this latest lifestyle sneaker seamlessly fuses performance and style, appealing to athletes and casual wearers alike. The KAI Tribe introduces two distinct colorways, offering versatility to match various style preferences. One iteration boasts an all-black design, exuding modernity and sophistication with a breathable mesh upper and luxurious suede overlays, ensuring both comfort and a premium aesthetic.

In contrast, the second version showcases a pristine white colorway, epitomizing a clean and refined look with its smooth leather construction, promising durability and timeless elegance suitable for any occasion. Both iterations prominently feature Kyrie Irving's signature ANTA branding at the forefoot, midfoot, and heel tab, underscoring the collaboration's authenticity. Rounded off with a sail-colored rubber sole, the KAI Tribe exudes a subtle vintage charm while elevating the overall design, solidifying its status as a standout addition to Irving's ANTA footwear line.

ANTA KAI Tribe

The KAI Tribe launches in two colorways, catering to diverse style preferences. One sports an all-black design with breathable mesh and suede overlays, exuding modernity and comfort. The other flaunts a pristine white look with smooth leather, promising durability and timeless elegance. Irving's ANTA branding is prominent on both, reaffirming the collaboration's authenticity.

Sneaker News reports that the ANTA KAI Tribe was released in China, but will be released in the US this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

