Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” Release Date Unveiled

The AJ12 is going to start 2025 off hot.

Set for release in 2025, the Air Jordan 12 is making a triumphant return in the new "Bloodline" colorway; this iconic silhouette, long revered by collectors and enthusiasts alike, is poised to captivate audiences once again with its bold design and timeless appeal. The "Bloodline" edition, characterized by an all-black aesthetic accented with striking metallic red highlights, represents a modern twist on the classic Air Jordan 12 silhouette; this unexpected departure from the previously announced "Flu Game" release has sparked considerable buzz among sneakerheads and aficionados, signaling a potential shift in the sneaker landscape.

Despite initial surprise from some corners of the sneaker community, the "Bloodline" colorway is generating significant anticipation and excitement; with its premium materials and superior craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 12 delivers both style and performance, boasting a stitched leather upper and a carbon fiber shank plate that ensures durability and support, whether on the court or the streets; as sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await its release, this new iteration of the Air Jordan 12 promises to capture the hearts and minds of fans old and new, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of sneaker history.

"Bloodline" Air Jordan 12

Image via Sneaker FIles

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" boasts a striking red and black color scheme. Made from premium leather, this shoe flaunts a sleek silhouette accented with textured overlays. The iconic Jumpman logo adorns the heel, and a carbon fiber shank plate ensures stability. Completed with a sturdy rubber outsole, it delivers exceptional traction both on and off the court.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" will be released on January 4th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.