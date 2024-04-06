Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” Officially Returning Next Spring

The Air Jordan 12 is set to make a triumphant return in the legendary "Flu Game" colorway, slated for release in the spring of 2025. This iconic silhouette holds a special place in sneaker history, with its enduring popularity among collectors and enthusiasts alike. Originally worn by Michael Jordan during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, where he famously battled through flu-like symptoms to lead the Chicago Bulls to victory, the "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 holds a significant place in basketball lore. Its re-release allows fans to relive that iconic moment and own a piece of basketball history.

With its premium materials and superior craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 12 delivers both style and performance. The iconic design elements, such as the stitched leather upper and carbon fiber shank plate, ensure durability and support on and off the court. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the return of the "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12, the iconic colorway continues to captivate audiences with its timeless appeal. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the sneaker game, this release offers a chance to own a piece of sneaker history and channel the spirit of MJ himself.

"Flu Game" Air Jordan 12

The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" features a striking red and black color scheme, paying homage to Michael Jordan's iconic performance in the 1997 NBA Finals. Constructed with premium leather, the shoe boasts a sleek silhouette with textured overlays. The classic Jumpman logo adorns the heel, while a carbon fiber shank plate ensures stability. Completed with a durable rubber outsole for traction on and off the court.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” will be returning in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

