Air Jordan 5 OG “Black Metallic” Coming Next Year

Jordan Brand is bringing the heat in 2025.

The Air Jordan 5 OG is making a comeback with its iconic "Black Metallic" colorway set to drop in 2025. Originally released in 2016, this classic silhouette continues to captivate sneakerheads with its timeless design. The "Black Metallic" iteration features a sleek black upper with metallic silver accents, creating a bold and stylish look that's sure to turn heads. As one of the OG colorways of the Air Jordan 5, this release holds a special place in sneaker history. The Air Jordan 5 OG "Black Metallic" pays homage to the sneaker's roots while offering a fresh take for a new generation of fans.

Its classic color scheme and heritage-inspired details make it a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Air Jordan line or new to the game, this iconic silhouette promises to elevate your sneaker game to new heights. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and availability of the Air Jordan 5 OG "Black Metallic." With its timeless design and undeniable style, this sneaker is sure to be a hit among sneakerheads and Jordan fans alike.

"Black Metallic" Air Jordan 5 OG

The sneakers feature a translucent, icy blue sole with a black midsole. The midsole features the shark teeth design in silver. Black suede constructs the uppers, while grey netting graces the sides and resides beneath the laces. Jordan Brand accents in a red shade embellish the tongue and the heels feature white Nike Air branding. Overall, this pair features a clean color scheme of black and red, with grey and silver accents.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “Black Metallic” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

