Nike SB Dunk Low Premium “City Of Style” Hidden Layer Revealed

These sneakers feature an interesting design.

Ben Atkinson
Prepare to make a bold statement with the Nike SB Dunk Low Premium in the upcoming "City of Style" colorway. Inspired by Parisian fashion prints and this year's Olympic host city, these sneakers blend a classic silhouette with vibrant designs. New photos reveal a tear-away layer unveiling vibrant red suede throughout the shoe, adding a dynamic touch to the design. The "City of Style" edition features lively patterns reminiscent of the outdoors, providing a unique and eye-catching look that sets you apart.

The upcoming edition introduces a playful and dynamic element to the lineup, ensuring you step out in fashion-forward kicks. Whether you're navigating the streets or showcasing your style on the skateboard, these sneakers promise a harmonious blend of comfort and fashion. Keep an eye out for these fresh kicks hitting the shelves soon, as they're sure to turn heads and elevate your sneaker game.

“City Of Style” Nike SB Dunk Low Premium

The sail rubber sole and matching midsole set the foundation for these sneakers. Further, transitioning to the uppers is where the intrigue begins. Crafted from a light purple canvas, new photos show this pair has a tear-away upper. Now, red suede covers the sneakers and creates a different, vibrant look. Overall, the shoe is tied together with brown laces and matching Nike branding on the tongue and heels. These details complete the unique and artistic design of these sneakers.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low Premium “City of Style” will be released on April 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

