Whataburger Giving Away Air Jordan 3 “Whataburger” Customs

Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain boasting 1,000 locations across 15 states, has stirred up excitement with its latest Instagram contest. Partnering with renowned shoe designer Jake Danklefs of Dank & Co., they've unveiled a tantalizing opportunity for sneakerheads: the chance to score a coveted pair of Air Jordan 3 "Whataburger" Customs. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these exclusive kicks are a testament to Danklefs' artistry and Whataburger's iconic brand.

From custom insoles to digitally printed hang tags, each element showcases the signature flying "W" emblem in vibrant orange accents against a backdrop of premium leather. Scheduled to run until April 8, 2024, the Whataburger Instagram sweepstakes invites participants to enter for a shot at owning these one-of-a-kind sneakers. Don't miss out on your chance to step into style with this limited-edition collaboration!

"Whataburger" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with orange elephant print leather overlays. Further, vibrant orange details include a panel near the heel and sides. Also, orange details include the lace loops and a Whataburger logo on the tongue. Finally, an orange Whataburger logo is located on the heels. A special detail is the insoles, which feature different toppings and add-ons to your Whataburger order!

One random winner will be sent their very own pair of our custom kicks in their size, but hurry, this sweepstake closes on 4/8/24 at 11:59 p.m. CST after the big game! The sneakers are

