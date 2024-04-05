Adidas Samba Indoor x Lionel Messi "Inter Miami" Coming Soon

The Adidas Samba Indoor is gearing up for an electrifying collaboration with Lionel Messi, set to release in an exclusive "Inter Miami" colorway. Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami CF has sparked a wave of excitement among soccer fans, with Adidas crafting a special edition shoe to commemorate this historic moment. Inspired by the vibrant colors of Inter Miami's Kit, the collaboration promises to capture the pulsating energy of Miami's soccer scene. This unique iteration of the Samba Indoor pays homage to Messi's legendary talent while celebrating his debut in the MLS with Inter Miami.

As anticipation builds for the release of the "Inter Miami" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts and soccer fans alike are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to lace up this special edition shoe. Crafted with Adidas' signature attention to detail and quality craftsmanship, the Samba Indoor "Inter Miami" colorway promises to deliver both style and performance on and off the pitch. With its bold design and vibrant color palette, this collaboration showcases the perfect blend of sports and culture. Stay tuned for more updates on the release of the Adidas Samba Indoor x Lionel Messi "Inter Miami" colorway.

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro “College Navy” On-Foot Photos

"Inter Miami" Lionel Messi x Adidas Samba Indoor

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from pink leather, with pink suede overlays. Further, the 3 stripes are black and the uppers feature a pink tongue and matching pink laces. Also, a gold "SAMBA" on the sides. The Messi logo is on the tongues and the heels are black.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Samba Indoor x Lionel Messi "Inter Miami" is going to drop sometime this year. Also, the retail price will be $100 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Read More: The Highly Anticipated Return Of The Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue"

[Via]