Lionel Messi x Adidas Samba Indoor "Inter Miami" Releases Today: Details

Messi's signature Samba is available for purchase right now.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Samba Indoor x Lionel Messi "Inter Miami" just dropped today. Also, the retail price is $100 at official retailers. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The shoes come with a gum rubber sole and coordinating midsole. Their uppers are crafted from pink leather, accented with pink suede overlays. Additionally, the 3 stripes are in black, accompanied by pink tongues and corresponding laces. Notably, a gold "SAMBA" adorns the sides, while the Messi logo graces the tongues. The heels are finished in black.

As sneaker enthusiasts and soccer fans eagerly await the release of the "Inter Miami" colorway, they can expect a blend of style and performance. Crafted with Adidas' meticulous attention to detail and quality craftsmanship, the Samba Indoor promises to deliver on and off the pitch. With its bold design and dynamic color palette, this collaboration showcases the fusion of sports and culture . Stay tuned for updates on the Adidas Samba Indoor x Lionel Messi "Inter Miami" colorway release.

The Adidas Samba Indoor, in collaboration with Lionel Messi, dropped today in an exclusive "Inter Miami" colorway. Messi's recent move to Inter Miami CF has ignited excitement among soccer enthusiasts, prompting Adidas to create a special edition shoe to mark this milestone. Inspired by the lively hues of Inter Miami's Kit, this collaboration aims to capture the vibrant spirit of Miami's soccer scene. The unique Samba Indoor iteration pays homage to Messi's legendary talent and celebrates his debut in the MLS with Inter Miami.

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.