Adidas Samba Indoor x Lionel Messi “Inter Miami” Unveiled

The Adidas Samba Indoor is set to unveil a striking collaboration with Lionel Messi, featuring an exclusive "Inter Miami" colorway. With Messi's arrival at Inter Miami CF igniting excitement, Adidas pays homage to this momentous occasion with a special edition shoe. Inspired by Inter Miami's vibrant kit, the collaboration captures the dynamic essence of Miami's soccer culture. This unique iteration of the Samba Indoor celebrates Messi's legendary talent and his debut in the MLS with Inter Miami.

As anticipation mounts for the release of the "Inter Miami" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts and soccer fans eagerly anticipate lacing up this special edition shoe. Crafted with Adidas' renowned attention to detail and quality, the Samba Indoor "Inter Miami" colorway promises both style and performance on the field and beyond. With its bold design and vibrant Miami pink accents against a sleek black backdrop, this collaboration seamlessly blends sports and culture. Stay tuned for more updates on the release of the Adidas Samba Indoor x Lionel Messi "Inter Miami" colorway.

"Inter Miami" Lionel Messi x Adidas Samba Indoor

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from black leather, with black suede overlays. Further, the 3 stripes are pink and the uppers feature a black tongue and matching black laces. Also, a gold "SAMBA" on the sides. The Inter Miami logo is on the tongues and the heels are pink.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Adidas Samba Indoor x Lionel Messi "Inter Miami" is going to drop on JUne 22nd. Also, the retail price will be $100 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

