Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 “Since 1972” Coming Soon: Photos

The latest addition to Nike's lineup is the Dunk Low Disrupt 2, set to release in the "Since 1972" colorway. This iteration boasts a stylish blend of cream and blue hues, complemented by a gum rubber sole. With its modern silhouette and timeless color combination, the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 continues to push boundaries in sneaker design. The cream upper provides a clean backdrop for the vibrant blue accents, creating a striking contrast that catches the eye.

The Dunk Low Disrupt 2 is a testament to Nike's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and performance. The gum rubber sole adds a classic touch to the contemporary silhouette, offering both style and traction. With its versatile colorway and distinctive design, the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Since 1972" is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts. Whether you're hitting the streets or adding a stylish touch to your casual look, this pair offers the perfect combination of comfort and style. Stay tuned for the release of the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 in the "Since 1972" colorway.

"Since 1972" Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a crisp white midsole. The uppers are where this sneaker gets its color. The uppers are constructed with a base of light blue leather with cream leather overlays. A Nike Swoosh is stitched in blue stitching and a red Swoosh is located on the tongues. Further, vintage Nike 1972 branding is on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 “Since 1972” will be released sometime this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

