Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 x Serena William Design Crew Photos

The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 is a shoe known for its bold and modern design. It offers a fresh take on the classic Dunk silhouette, featuring a chunky sole and a unique, eye-catching look. The Serena Williams Design Crew, on the other hand, is a team of creatives who collaborate with Nike to bring fresh ideas to sneaker designs. They work to infuse unique elements into shoes, like the Dunk Low Disrupt. When Nike and the Serena Williams Design Crew come together, they create special versions of sneakers like the Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2.

These sneakers often showcase innovative color combinations, materials, and details that reflect Serena Williams’ style and personality. The collaboration highlights how sports and fashion can intertwine, and how sneakers can be more than just athletic gear – they can also be a form of self-expression. The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 designed by the Serena Williams Design Crew stands as a testament to the power of creativity and collaboration in the world of footwear.

Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent blue sole with a crisp white midsole. The uppers are where this sneaker gets its color. The uppers are constructed with a base of white leather with yellow and blue textured overlays. A Nike Swoosh is stitched in yellow stitching and a vibrant blue/green is featured near the laces and the heel. The tongue and heel feature Nike branding, while the insoles bear Serena branding.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 x Serena William Design Crew is releasing on August 31st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

