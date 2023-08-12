Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS x April Skateboards In-Hand Photos

The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS is a skateboarding sneaker known for its versatile style and functionality. Designed with skaters in mind, it offers a low-profile silhouette and durable construction. The shoe’s colorways vary, appealing to different preferences. With its practical design and connection to skate culture, the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS remains a popular choice among skateboarders and sneaker enthusiasts. The collaboration with various artists and brands also contributes to the sneaker’s unique appeal and cultural significance.

April Skateboards is a brand deeply rooted in skateboarding culture. With a focus on creativity and expression, April Skateboards produces unique and eye-catching deck designs that resonate with skaters worldwide. The brand’s commitment to authenticity and innovation has garnered a dedicated following within the skateboarding community. From collaborating with other brands to showcasing the work of talented artists, April Skateboards continues to contribute to the evolving landscape of skateboarding fashion and art.

Read More: Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Black/Guava Ice” Official Photos

April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz)

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images on this pair. The sneakers feature a translucent icy blue sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers feature a white leather base with overlays in bright blue leather. A metallic silver Nike Swoosh and “April” in white branding complete the uppers. The right heel features “Nike” and the left features “April” as a nod to the collab between both brands. Overall, these sneakers are clean and it’s a perfect representation of a great collaboration between April Skateboards and Nike.

@zneakerheadz reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS x April Skateboards is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to the release date. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Mac Attack x Social Status “Social Currency” Release Details