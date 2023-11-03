Nike SB Dunk Low x April Skateboards Officially Revealed

The Nike SB Dunk Low is a skateboarding icon. It's known for its low-profile design and top-notch performance. Built for skate culture, it blends style and function seamlessly. Skaters and sneaker fans alike love it for its cushioned soles that provide impact protection and its versatile colorways. Many collaborations and limited releases have added to its appeal. Whether on the skateboard or as a fashion statement, it's a timeless choice for those valuing both form and function. New colorways and collaborations will continue, as a sign of continued success for the model.

April Skateboards is a brand deeply rooted in skateboarding culture. With a focus on creativity and expression, April Skateboards produces unique and eye-catching deck designs that resonate with skaters worldwide. The brand's commitment to authenticity and innovation has garnered a dedicated following within the skateboarding community. From collaborating with other brands to showcasing the work of talented artists, April Skateboards continues to contribute to the evolving landscape of skateboarding fashion and art.

April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent icy blue sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers feature a white leather base with overlays in bright blue leather. A metallic silver Nike Swoosh and "April" in white branding complete the uppers. The right heel features "Nike" and the left features "April" as a nod to the collab between both brands. Overall, these sneakers are clean and it's a perfect representation of a great collaboration between April Skateboards and Nike.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x April Skateboards will be released on November 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

