Nike Mac Attack x Social Status “Social Currency” Release Details

“Social Currency” Social Status x Nike Mac Attack

The sneakers feature a dark gum rubber sole with a stained white midsole to give the effect that the shoes have been worn. The uppers feature a white mesh with cream leather overlays. Green and orange accents can be found on the heel, and on the Nike Swoosh. The Nike Swoosh is actually removable, and you can see below you can have it entirely green if you choose. Overall, this pair is a big collaboration between two huge brands and the final product doesn’t disappoint.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Mac Attack x Social Status “Social Currency” is releasing on August 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

