Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.

As you can see in the images down below, this is an extremely good-looking shoe as we are met with a black and white base that is then contrasted with university blue. These are all colors that work together beautifully, and the bulky basketball silhouette benefits from the simplicity here. It’s a colorway that will act as a perfect addition to this shoe’s library.

If you are looking to cop the Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 in the black colorway, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, October 13th for a price of $200 USD. Platforms like GOAT and Flight Club will have these, so be sure to check them out. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

