Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome Official Photos

The Nike SB Dunk Low is a popular skateboarding shoe with a rich history. Originally introduced as a basketball sneaker in the ’80s, it later transitioned into a skateboarder’s favorite due to its durable design and comfortable fit. The shoe’s low-cut silhouette allows for better ankle movement, ideal for skateboarding tricks and maneuvers. Over the years, the Nike SB Dunk Low has been released in various colorways and collaborations, making it a sought-after collector’s item among sneaker enthusiasts. Its iconic style and performance have made it a staple in both skateboarding and streetwear cultures.

Yuto Horigome is a professional skateboarder from Japan. He gained global recognition for his exceptional skills and achievements in street skateboarding. Yuto’s talent and dedication have earned him numerous victories in prestigious skateboarding competitions, including the X Games and Street League Skateboarding. With a remarkable style and consistency, he continues to inspire aspiring skateboarders worldwide. Yuto Horigome’s success and passion for skateboarding have solidified his position as one of the sport’s brightest stars.

Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers are constructed of a white leather base with grey leather overlays. The heels feature a pink heel tab with pink Nike branding, adding a pop of color to the sneakers. The tongues feature a grey tab with both “Nike SB” and “Yuto Horigome” stitched. Also on the sneakers, near the heel, is a Yuto Horigome branding logo which features feathers. The insoles are also branded and the sole features a pink rubber block with the Nike SB emblem embedded.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome is releasing on August 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

