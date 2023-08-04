Kanye West & Bianca Censori Abandon Footwear, Go Barefoot In Italy

Kanye West has been seen in public quite a bit as of late. He is typically seen right next to his new wife, Bianca Censori. These two have had quite a relationship so far and while they have only been together for a short while, they seem quite happy. Overall, she has stood by Kanye during his biggest scandals. The Anti-semitism arc from last year was quite shocking. However, Censori remains by his side, through thick and thin. In fact, they are currently vacationing in Italy where they have been photographed extensively.

This is an interesting time for Kanye to be in Europe. As it stands, Adidas is in the midst of a massive Yeezy restock that will likely bring him quite a bit of cash. Moreover, Travis Scott’s album Utopia has numerous Kanye leftovers on it. This has a lot of people up in arms, although others are just happy to have these songs on the record. Furthermore, Scott is going to perform at the Circus Maximus on Monday, and there is a belief that Kanye could be there.

Kanye West In Italy

During this trip to Italy, Kanye West and his wife were photographed with some interesting footwear. In fact, it is probably better to say they were photographed without footwear. Yes, that’s right, the man behind Yeezy has completely abandoned shoes. In images seen at the Via link below, Kanye and Censori can be seen roaming the streets of Italy barefoot. The streets aren’t exactly the cleanest place in the world, however, Ye doesn’t seem to mind.

Ye’s sneaker progression has led to less and less materials. Now, he isn’t wearing shoes at all. You can’t help but admire the vision, even if it isn’t super clean. Let us know what you think of this new style, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

