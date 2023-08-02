Bianca Censori Stuns In Tiny Bikini Top, Enjoys Italy With Kanye West

Kanye West’s “wife,” Australian YEEZY architect Bianca Censori, was recently spotted in Florence. Page Six obtained photos of Censori headed for a vehicle yesterday (August 1), alongside a couple of team members. She sported a simple pair of black leggings paired with a tiny black bikini top, leaving little to the imagination. Censori also wore a small, light grey scarf draped around her neck, and went barefoot as she left to meet with Ye. She rocked her newly-dark, short haircut, accessorizing with some simple silver hoop earrings.

Kanye, on the other hand, wore a basic white t-shirt and a towel on his head as he devoured a scoop of gelato later in the day. According to the outlet, he left his hotel just before noon to make his way to a fabric store in Prato. Before arriving at the fabric store, however, he had to make a quick stop at the Balenciaga store. He then went for a frozen treat at a nearby gelato shop. He paired the simple t-shirt with a pair of breezy white pants, and some black sneakers.

Kanye West And Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In the photos, Censori appears to be looking noticeably distraught. Cameras could have just caught her at a bad time, as she’s seen rubbing her eyes and looking overall exhausted. Reportedly, she met up with West later in the day, and the couple made their way to a farmhouse elsewhere in Florence.

Last month, the two of them also enjoyed a trip to Tokyo, Japan together. According to reports, they were spotted spending time with Censori’s mother and father. Bianca’s sister, Angelina, later shared photos of her parents exploring the Japanese city. Apparently, Kanye and Censori even ventured to the adult toy section of the Don Quijote discount store on their trip. The pair held a marriage ceremony in January of this year, however, it’s unclear whether or not they’re legally married at this point.

