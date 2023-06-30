When Kanye West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian stepped out together, “Flashing Lights” followed them everywhere they went. The socialite is one of the most recognizable people, making it hard to top that level of celebrity. Nevertheless, Ye seems to be enjoying his newfound privacy following their divorce. In the meantime, he’s shacked up with Bianca Censori. They’ve been making fashion statements like we’ve never quite seen before over the past few months.

Leading up to summer, the 46-year-old was often seen wearing shoulder pads. He also sported sock shoes, and other unique creations while out with his kids and wife. TMZ reports that West and his wife have taken a trip to Tokyo, where their boundary-pushing ensembles have only continued. On Thursday (June 29) evening, they were sneakily filmed wandering through the Ginza shopping district without any security in sight. West did his best to stay lowkey with a covering on his face, donning almost all-black with his super stealthy sock shoes on foot.

Read More: Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Unusual Fashion Antics Continue

Kanye West and His Wife Start Their Summer Overseas

She was shielding her face heavily back in America, but Censori showed off that and her body in Tokyo. The architect left little to the imagination in a beige leotard and dark tights, brought to life by a pair of sparkling silver heels. Eyewitnesses say that no one bothered the couple during their trip to the Don Quijote discount store. At one point, they apparently even browsed through the adult toy section. It remains unclear if they purchased anything, but when they were done with their excursion, a waiting car swept them off to their next destination.

Music doesn’t seem to be the main focus in Kanye West’s life at this time, as we’ve primarily seen him pouring into his family and other business endeavours. However, Young Thug’s recent social media posts have hinted at an upcoming collaboration with the father of four, which hip-hop heads would surely love to hear. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Young Thug Wants Kanye West To “Answer The Phone,” Might Be Collaborating Soon

[Via]