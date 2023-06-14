Kanye West and Bianca Censori have certainly been turning heads as of late. Overall, Ye’s relationship with Censori kind of came out of the blue. However, the two are now married and appear to be extremely happy. Moreover, Censori has been hanging out with North West, and the two seem to have a great relationship. For many Kanye fans, it’s been nice to see him happy and experience some form of normalcy. Although for others, his previous comments are still a fresh wound that may never heal, and understandably so.

That said, Kanye West and Censori have spent a lot of time together out in Los Angeles. In fact, they are not afraid of being seen by the paparazzi. While Ye has had his fair share of issues with the Paps in the past, he seems more okay with them when Censori is around. He has been photographed on ice cream dates and dinner dates, and that continues to be the case. Recently, they were out and about in LA again, although this time, they showed off another new look.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori With A New Look

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

According to photos obtained by Page Six, Kanye and Censori were both wearing no shoes. Instead, they had leggings that covered their feet. Clearly, Kanye is looking to take a break from wearing his signature Yeezys. Furthermore, the two could be seen making out and engaging in some PDA. Images of this were obtained by the Daily Mail. Needless to say, these two are still extremely happy with one another. While it has been a long road for Ye, it looks like Censori is providing him some stability.

Either way, we wonder what this shoeless look could mean for Kanye and his Yeezy brand. Without Adidas’ help, he will need to find some new ways to produce his shoes. Only time will tell whether or not his brand makes a comeback. Let us know your thoughts on the shoeless look, in the comments below. You can find the images of his style, in the via link beneath this paragraph.

