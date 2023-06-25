BUSINESS IS BUSINESS is already one of the more hyped-up album releases of the year so far, and recent posts from Young Thug on social media hint that the album rollout’s not over yet. Moreover, he took to Instagram to ask Kanye West to “answer the f***ing phone, it’s business.” In addition, on Twitter, he made the same call to action despite the Chicago rapper’s absence on the platform. “Kanye doesn’t have a Twitter but somehow he’ll see this Tweet,” Thug tweeted, fueling further hype around a single from these two. Not only that, but some believe this may be for a deluxe version of the album, which certainly has a lot of potential.

Sure, you might be one of the people that thinks BUSINESS IS BUSINESS was not as good as people wanted it to be. Also, Kanye West is understandably not the most sought-after artist right now, at least when it comes to fans taking issue with his antics as of late. All that said, there’s no denying that it’s still exciting to think of what these two could cook up- or rather, what they recorded prior to Young Thug’s arrest that might see the light of day. Their repertoire includes “Highlights” from The Life Of Pablo, “Remote Control” on Donda, and the excellent (although still unreleased) leak “Bad Night.”

Young Thug Calls For Kanye West To Respond To Him

Of course, this is far from the first time Thugger’s shouted out the Yeezy creative in any capacity. Not only are there lyrical mentions (the most recent one appearing on “Wit Da Racks” on BUSINESS IS BUSINESS), but he has a whole song named after him on JEFFERY. While this has a lot of potential, it’s also unclear whether a previous collab would release or if Ye would add a verse or production to a Young Thug demo and rework it. Regardless, it’s the only feature the Atlanta trap legend asked for so far on social media, so a whole deluxe album might not even be in the cards.

Thugger’s Tweet At Ye

Kanye doesn’t have a Twitter but somehow he’ll see this Tweet 💼 🤔 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old recently denied a diss towards another MC who wasn’t on the album: Saweetie. People misheard a bar on the track “Want Me Dead,” and he name-dropped another rapper in the process. Thug used social media a lot in the lead-up to, and post-release celebration of, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. Fans don’t know whether this will stay the case for long, though they certainly hope so. For more news and the latest updates on Young Thug and Kanye West, come back to HNHH.

