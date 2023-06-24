Fans are calling for the release of Young Thug. Recently “FREE YOUNG THUG” was projected onto the New York State Supreme Court building, along with the artwork for his new album. Young Thug released the album, Business Is Business, yesterday from behind bars.

The rapper was arrested last year for RICO charges. Fans are loving his new album, which features scathing bars about snitching. On the track “Jonesboro,” Young Thug raps, “N***as told and he was my homie, I can’t miss him, Ain’t nobody feel him.” Many listeners speculated that the lyrics could be tied to Gunna allegedly snitching on the YSL founder. Whether or not Young Thug is calling out Gunna remains unconfirmed, as many believe that Young Thug wrote the song prior to his arrest.

Read More: Young Thug Debunks Saweetie Diss On New Album “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS”

Business Is Business

Other listeners suspected that he could be dissing Saweetie on a track from the album, titled “Want Me Dead.” “My n***a ain’t even tryna hit sweetie,” he raps on the song. He later responded with a Tweet that reads, “Her name is Saweetie. I said sweetie. #BusinessIsBusiness.” Earlier this week, Wack 100 also shared an alleged leaked phone call where Young Thug asks Lil Baby to respond to Gunna apparently dissing him on his single “bread & butter.” Gunna has denied claims that he dissed Lil Baby on the track. Dolly White, Young Thug’s sister, later responded to the phone call. She claimed that it was generated using AI, however, tensions continued to rise amongst the rappers.

Gunna recently appeared to unfollow Lil Baby on Instagram, as well as Lil Durk. Durk previously called Gunna a “rat,” further claiming, “if you a rat, I f*cking hate you. Because I love Thug.” This week, a clip from Lil Baby’s upcoming music video circulated, where appears to address Gunna. “Some n***as taking pleas at trial I know that slime ain’t happy,” he raps in the snippet.

Read More: Young Thug’s Leaked Calls To Lil Baby & Lil Durk To Diss Gunna Are Fake, His Sister Says

[Via]