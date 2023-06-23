Just as his currently still locked-up label mate Young Thug dropped his new album from behind bars, Gunna was out on the town in Miami. Photos and videos of the rapper in Miami hit the internet this morning. As is often the case under Gunna posts, fans had plenty to say about the rapper. As usual, plenty of people brought up the rapper’s alleged snitching earlier this year. Fans were also quick to call out his outfit, a black sleeveless shirt with white buttons and some baggy brown pants.

Sentiments toward Gunna might have been even more hostile than usual following the release of Young Thug’s new album Business Is Business. Though fans are still dissecting the project they’ve already identified lyrics that could be shots at Thugger’s YSL partner. The song “Jonesboro” features the lyrics “N*ggas told and he was my homie, I can’t miss him, Ain’t nobody feel him.” While some saw the lyrics as an obvious shot at Gunna, others weren’t convinced. Some claim that the song was recorded before the pair were even ever arrested in the first place.

Gunna Out In Miami

Gunna has been defending himself from numerous fronts since taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case a few months ago. On a recent podcast appearance, Lil Durk didn’t mince words with his thoughts toward the rapper. “That man told,” the “All My Life” rapper said. He may or may not have just taken a hit from a former collaborator. In a leaked snippet of a new music video, Lil Baby appears to take aim at his fellow Drip Harder rapper for snitching. Given the pair’s extensive history of collaborating that shot in particular may have hurt.

In the wake of those statements, Gunna appears to have unfollowed both Lil Baby and Lil Durk on Instagram. Gunna released a new album of his own last week. The project saw him giving some of his own thoughts on the snitching situation. What do you think of Gunna’s new photos in Miami while Young Thug may have dissed him? Let us know in the comment section below.

