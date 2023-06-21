Gunna is in a very interesting position right now. Overall, a lot of people aren’t too happy with him right now. This is because there is this prevailing notion that he snitched on Young Thug. Although there is no evidence to support this, the theory persists. That said, the artist has had to deal with plenty of his former collaborators completely abandoning him. It has been pretty sad to watch, although it continues to happen. Subsequently, it should come as no surprise that his comeback album had no features on it.

A Gift & A Curse came out on Friday, and since then, it has been thoroughly impressing fans. The album is filled with some incredible songs and some very solid production. Although some critics have panned the album, others have given Gunna props. This past week, the artist has been inundating fans with a ton of new music videos. Today, he provided yet another one as below, you can find the visual for “Alright.”

Gunna Does His Thing

In this new visual, Gunna can be seen rapping to himself in a big empty room. There is a single chair in the middle, which could represent a wide array of possibilities. Either way, it is clear that the artist is trying to make a statement here. Moreover, at the end of the video, the final frame of the video is a black screen that says “Free Jeffrey.” Despite all of the backlash concerning Young Thug, Gunna is showing that he still stands by his friend.

At this point, no one knows what will come of the snitching allegations. People are stuck in what they already believe, and almost nothing can change their minds. Depending on how the Young Thug trial goes, perhaps a change of heart will be in order. Let us know your thoughts on this music video, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world.

