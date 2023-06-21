Gunna came through with his comeback album on Friday, titled A Gift & A Curse. Overall, a lot of fans are loving this new project. Although many swore off Gunna due to snitching allegations, there are still those who are curious about what he has to say. For the most part, the artist did a solid job of addressing all of the claims. Moreover, he gave a project filled with steady flows and catchy beats. One can just look at the song “fukumean” to understand exactly what we mean.

Unfortunately for Gunna, not everyone is feeling this brand-new album. Perhaps the biggest critic of this project so far has been none other than Anthony Fantano. Fantano has always seemingly had it out for Gunna and artists like him, such as Lil Baby. The last time Wunna dropped a project, it received a “NOT GOOD.” This is a score reserved for projects that Fantano already had low expectations for. Needless to say, fans expected this latest project to get an unfavorable review.

Gunna Gets An Unfavorable Review

Well, that is exactly what happened. The famous critic was wearing a red flannel in the video, which was indicative of a bad score. Typically, he wears a yellow flannel when the album scores an eight or above. The red is brought out for scores of 3 and below. Upon watching the video, you will come to find out that he gave Gunna a measly 1 out of 10. Overall, this is actually a step up from the “NOT GOOD” he received last year.

For the most part, Fantano didn’t care for the production, the flows, the songwriting, or the lyrics. It is pretty clear that he is not a fan of Gunna’s sound whatsoever, and the score reflected that. Since dropping this review, Fantano has been inundated with hate and has been heavily criticized for his scoring of modern trap music. Let us know what you think of the review, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

