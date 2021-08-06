Anthony Fantano
- ViralKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Apple Music Bio Mentions Anthony Fantano, Fans Think It's A HackWhoever this tech-savvy fan was, they made a pretty funny meme moment for those caught up in the Fantano/Ye drama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVAnthony Fantano Had The Internet Stunned After His OnlyFans Model Ex Posted NSFW Photos Of The Music ReviewerFantano has been a hero and a villain on the internet this week.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAnthony Fantano Goes To War With Kanye West's Fanbase After Calling "Vultures" An "Unreviewable" AlbumAnthony Fantano will not be intimidated.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAnthony Fantano Gives Drake Another Strong 5 For "Scary Hours 3"It's the same score that "For All The Dogs" got earlier this year,By Lavender Alexandria
- ViralAnthony Fantano Reacts To "For All The Dogs": "This Is A Top 10 Drake Song": WatchFans know The Needle Drop and Drizzy's history quite well; can you guess what track he had this surprising remark about?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAnthony Fantano Sued By Activision For Trying To Get Paid For Viral AudioAnthony Fantano will soon be at war with Activision.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAnthony Fantano Net Worth 2023: What Is The Needle Drop Influencer Worth?Discover Anthony Fantano's net worth in 2023. Unravel the value of "The Needle Drop" influencer and get insights into his financial success.By Jake Skudder
- MusicAnthony Fantano Is A "Colonizer" & "Outsider," According To Killer MikeOn his YouTube review channel, Fantano gave Killer Mike's new "MICHAEL" album a 6/10.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAnthony Fantano Hits Gunna With A 1 Out Of 10It's a step up from a "Not Good."By Alexander Cole
- MusicAnthony Fantano Compares Yeat To Kendrick Lamar"He's a man of a dozen voices at this point, like Kendrick Lamar," he said.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureLogic Reviews Anthony Fantano's Review Of Chance The RapperFantano might have dropped his negative "The Big Day" review years ago, but Logic picked a great video to joke around and have fun with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentEverything Anthony Fantano Has Said About Drake's AlbumsIn light of Drake's newly exposed DMs to Anthony Fantano, we revisit the YouTube music critic's past reviews of Drizzy's catalog.By Joshua Robinson
- BeefTwitter Reacts To Drake's DM To Anthony FantanoDrake had time on Thursday night. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Exposes The Real DMs He Sent To Anthony FantanoThe music critic claimed Drake DM'd him a recipe for vegan cookies. By Aron A.
- MusicDanny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming AlbumDuring an interview with Anthony Fantano, Danny Brown divulges some major details about his forthcoming album.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicAnthony Fantano Rips Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" To Shreds: Twitter ReactsAfter giving Kanye West's "Donda" a 7/10 rating, Anthony Fantano gives Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" a 3/10.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicAnthony Fantano Rates "The House Is Burning" A 5/10, Isaiah Rashad RespondsIsaiah Rashad and TDE Punch put Anthony Fantano on blast following his rating of "The House Is Burning."By Joshua Robinson