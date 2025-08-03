Drake Reignites Beef With Anthony Fantano By Trolling Him On Instagram Amid Controversy

Drake and music critic Anthony Fantano infamously do not get along. In 2022, Fantano made a video saying that Drake DMed him a recipe for "vegan cookies." Drake responded by showing off the actual DMs he sent to the Needle Drop host, in which he rated his existence a "light 1," while also giving him props for marrying a Black woman.

Much of Drake's beef with Fantano stems from the fact that Fantano has rarely ever offered a take on his music that extends beyond being lukewarm on his latest release. Around the time of those DMs, Fantano gave his then-new album, Honestly, Nevermind, a rating of "NOT GOOD," which he uses for albums that did not do enough quality-wise to warrant a having a true numerical value assigned to them.

Amid the ongoing allegations of racism being levied toward Fantano for some controversial clips recently resurfacing, Drake took to Instagram to troll the YouTuber. He posted a photo of Fantano on his Story, coupled with nine laughing emojis.

Drake Anthony Fantano Beef

Fantano addressed the clips in a brief video uploaded to his second channel, where he apologized for his use of slurs (recognizing that he could have appropriately made his points without quoting the words directly) and pledged to continue to not work with people whose views do not align with his.