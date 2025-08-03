Drake Reignites Beef With Anthony Fantano By Trolling Him On Instagram Amid Controversy

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Drake took to Instagram to laugh at Anthony Fantano after videos of the YouTuber using slurs resurfaced online.

Drake and music critic Anthony Fantano infamously do not get along. In 2022, Fantano made a video saying that Drake DMed him a recipe for "vegan cookies." Drake responded by showing off the actual DMs he sent to the Needle Drop host, in which he rated his existence a "light 1," while also giving him props for marrying a Black woman.

Much of Drake's beef with Fantano stems from the fact that Fantano has rarely ever offered a take on his music that extends beyond being lukewarm on his latest release. Around the time of those DMs, Fantano gave his then-new album, Honestly, Nevermind, a rating of "NOT GOOD," which he uses for albums that did not do enough quality-wise to warrant a having a true numerical value assigned to them.

Amid the ongoing allegations of racism being levied toward Fantano for some controversial clips recently resurfacing, Drake took to Instagram to troll the YouTuber. He posted a photo of Fantano on his Story, coupled with nine laughing emojis.

Drake Anthony Fantano Beef

Fantano addressed the clips in a brief video uploaded to his second channel, where he apologized for his use of slurs (recognizing that he could have appropriately made his points without quoting the words directly) and pledged to continue to not work with people whose views do not align with his.

He also made tweets alluding to the allegations put forth during Drake's battle with Kendrick Lamar, but he deleted them shortly after. However, Fantano did continue to take shots at DJ Akademiks, making a direct reference to Akademiks sexually harassing a young boy in his response video. It's unlikely that anything will come of the reignition of the Drake-Fantano beef, but clearly there's no love lost.

