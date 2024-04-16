Anthony Fantano Shares Joke Drake Diss Track Under His Alter Ego

The song claims that Drake has 24 hours to respond.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
439 Views
HNHH

Drake has been under fire from all sides recently. Last month, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans by taking aim at both him and J. Cole in his verse on "Like That." But now the "Rich Baby Daddy" is catching strays from all kinds of artists. Rick Ross and Metro Boomin both took direct shots at him and fans think they uncovered sneakier disses from The Weeknd and Future. But one person Drake probably wasn't expecting to hear from was the internet's busiest music nerd, Anthony Fantano. More specifically, Fantano's alter ego Cal Chuchesta, who he's used to make comedy music before.

The track dropped earlier today on YouTube and doesn't appear to even have a title. It was simply uploaded with the video name "Drake Has 24 Hours To Respond." The video has already racked up tens of thousands of views and the comments are full of fans cracking jokes about Drake and his recent beefs. The song itself is extremely chaotic and spends much of its intro unveiling various pieces of instrumentation that don't go together. The song itself is backed by bizarre samples and even includes a joke Pusha T feature. Check out the chaotic joke song below.

Read More: Anthony Fantano Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Needle Drop Influencer

Anthony Fantano Drops His Own Comedy Diss Track

Fantano has a history with Drake. He's shared some controversial reviews of albums like Scorpion and Certified Lover Boy where he was very critical of Drizzy stacking his tracklists. Last year he gave a 5/10 reviews to Drake's newest album For All The Dogs and then the same score to the Scary Hours 3 EP that followed.

Despite having criticized the rapper's music in the past, Fantano was impressed by Drake's recent diss response. He shared a video breaking the song down and claimed that "Drake actually cooked." What do you think of Anthony Fantano dropping a joke diss track? Do you think any more rappers will take shots at Drake in the coming months? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Anthony Fantano Gives Drake Another Strong 5 For "Scary Hours 3"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicAnthony Fantano Gives Drake Another Strong 5 For "Scary Hours 3"
Cole Burston/Getty ImagesMusicEverything Anthony Fantano Has Said About Drake's Albums
Drake For All The Dogs Anthony Fantano Reaction TheNeedleDrop Hip Hop NewsMusicAnthony Fantano Reacts To "For All The Dogs": "This Is A Top 10 Drake Song": Watch
hnhh-4MusicAnthony Fantano Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Needle Drop Influencer