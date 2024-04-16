Anthony Fantano Shares Joke Drake Diss Track Under His Alter Ego

Drake has been under fire from all sides recently. Last month, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans by taking aim at both him and J. Cole in his verse on "Like That." But now the "Rich Baby Daddy" is catching strays from all kinds of artists. Rick Ross and Metro Boomin both took direct shots at him and fans think they uncovered sneakier disses from The Weeknd and Future. But one person Drake probably wasn't expecting to hear from was the internet's busiest music nerd, Anthony Fantano. More specifically, Fantano's alter ego Cal Chuchesta, who he's used to make comedy music before.

The track dropped earlier today on YouTube and doesn't appear to even have a title. It was simply uploaded with the video name "Drake Has 24 Hours To Respond." The video has already racked up tens of thousands of views and the comments are full of fans cracking jokes about Drake and his recent beefs. The song itself is extremely chaotic and spends much of its intro unveiling various pieces of instrumentation that don't go together. The song itself is backed by bizarre samples and even includes a joke Pusha T feature. Check out the chaotic joke song below.

Anthony Fantano Drops His Own Comedy Diss Track

Fantano has a history with Drake. He's shared some controversial reviews of albums like Scorpion and Certified Lover Boy where he was very critical of Drizzy stacking his tracklists. Last year he gave a 5/10 reviews to Drake's newest album For All The Dogs and then the same score to the Scary Hours 3 EP that followed.

Despite having criticized the rapper's music in the past, Fantano was impressed by Drake's recent diss response. He shared a video breaking the song down and claimed that "Drake actually cooked." What do you think of Anthony Fantano dropping a joke diss track? Do you think any more rappers will take shots at Drake in the coming months? Let us know in the comment section below.

