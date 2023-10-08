Anthony Fantano Reacts To “For All The Dogs”: “This Is A Top 10 Drake Song”: Watch

The Internet's busiest music nerd recently reacted to Drake's For All The Dogs on stream, and his thoughts might surprise you. For those unaware, Anthony Fantano (The Needle Drop on YouTube) is arguably the most popular, respected, and simultaneously most notorious music critic online right now. Following a string of negative reviews, the Toronto superstar actually took shots at him head-on via a Twitter direct message, which Drizzy himself exposed. As such, you can imagine that people don't expect Fantano to be an OVO fan. However, amid a lot of other takes, he actually had a lot of nice things to say about the new album.

For example, Anthony Fantano called Drake's track "Tried Our Best" a top 10 track in his discography. Calling it "one of his best songs in a long time," the reviewer called it a beautiful cut. Still, he said there were only a couple of bars that he was lukewarm on, so it's a bit of a back-handed compliment. Regardless of that, The Needle Drop labeled it a great progression, much to the disbelief of his fanbase in the chat. Maybe that's not because they disagree, but because the Connecticut native is usually not a fan of the 6 God's material, especially the slower and smoother offerings.

Anthony Fantano Praises Drake's "Tried Our Best": Watch

All that said, Anthony Fantano still had his fair share of criticisms for the project on first impact. We'll see what his review looks like in a few days, and it will be interesting to see if Drake responds to this in any way. After all, we know that he isn't shy about blasting criticism of his work and reopening past wounds. In the case of For All The Dogs, that's what's happening right now with his Joe Budden feud, who wasn't fond of it.

Meanwhile, The Needle Drop fanbase knows that the bar for a good Aubrey project in his eyes isn't high. Perhaps this will become one of his favorite albums from him in years, but at the end of the day, who cares? All that matters is your thoughts on For All The Dogs, and that fans of either are getting a lot of entertainment right now. You can check out Melon's full reaction to the LP here. With all that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for more on Anthony Fantano and the latest news and updates on Drake.

