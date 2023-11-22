Anthony Fantano Gives Drake Another Strong 5 For "Scary Hours 3"

It's the same score that "For All The Dogs" got earlier this year,

Earlier this year, Drake dropped one of the biggest rap records of 2023. For All The Dogs arrived with a ton of hype and a ton of high-profile features and sold tons of copies as a result. But while fans seemed to eat the album up, critics were much more mixed on it. Review conglomerate website Metacritic currently lists the album with a score of 53 out of 100 based on 13 critics who reviewed it.

That's pretty much exactly in line with what the "internet's busiest music nerd" Anthony Fantano gave the album. In a review posted shortly after the release of the album Fantano shared his thoughts. He took the chance to highlight plenty of tracks he likes including "Slime You Out," "8am In Charlotte," "Rich Baby Daddy," and "First Person Shooter." But he ultimately concluded that the project was very middle of the road and awarded it a score of Strong 5. Check out his thoughts on Drake's newest EP below.

Anthony Fantano Hits Drake With His Second Consecutive 5

Despite claiming that he was going to take a hiatus from releasing new music shortly after the album dropped, he returned with a new EP. Once again, Anthony Fantano covered the project and once again he had mixed feelings. Fantano highlighted "Stories About My Brother" and "The Shoe Fits" as highlights on the short project. But ultimately he gave it the exact same score as the album that preceded it, a Strong 5.

Much like For All The Dogs, Drake brings up plenty of beef on Scary Hours 3. In the short tracklist he takes shots at Pusha T, Joe Budden, Kanye West, 6ix9ine, and more. Some of those were expected, as he's often beefed with Pusha T over the years and has been back and forth with Joe Budden since the podcaster criticized For All The Dogs himself. What do you think about Anthony Fantano's score for Drake's Scary Hours 3 EP? Let us know in the comment section below.

