scary hours 3
- MusicDrake Records Himself Singing Along To One Of His Old SongsFans seemed to love how much he loves his own music. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Tops Billboard 200 Following "Scary Hours" Edition ReleaseDrake is back at No. 1.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFabolous Takes Drake's Challenge To Heart, Spits On "Scary Hours 3" BeatFab is one of the biggest rappers so far to tackle Drizzy's new EP's instrumentals, and it's an unsurprisingly sharp effort.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, RankedIn light of his latest release, we are ranking the "Scary Hours" projects.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicDrake "Scary Hours 3" ReviewIn a 2+ year run that found Drake exploring new sonic turf, he returns to his roots on "Scary Hours 3." By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Puts Out "Scary Hours 3" Instrumentals, But With A TwistNot only do you have to work to find these beats on Drizzy's website, but he wants you to prove you can bar up, too.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Announces "Scary Hours 3" Instrumentals, Challenges Other Artists To Rap Over ThemDrake wants to hear what other rappers have to say over his instrumentals. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAnthony Fantano Gives Drake Another Strong 5 For "Scary Hours 3"It's the same score that "For All The Dogs" got earlier this year,By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake's "Scary Hours 3" Sales Projections Are HereDrake has a chance to land at number one on the "Billboard 200" with "For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition."By Cole Blake
- MusicJoe Budden On Drake's "Scary Hours 3": "I Have Absolutely Nothing To Say"Joe Budden doesn't want to talk about Drake's "Scary Hours 3."By Cole Blake
- Sports"Scary Hours 3" Does Not Feature Kevin De Bruyne As A Writer, Soccer Star ConfirmsWrong K. De Bruyne apparently.By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake Fans Thank Joe Budden For "Scary Hours 3"Fans think Budden's "For All The Dogs" criticism was just what Drake needed.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDrake's "Red Button" Lyrics Give Taylor Swift Her Flowers: "The Only Ni**a I Ever Rated"There was plenty of shade thrown on "Scary Hours 3," but Drizzy still made a point to show love to his favourites too.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake "Scary Hours 3" Production CreditsDrake comes through with 6 new songs a month after the release of "For All The Dogs."By Aron A.
- SongsDrake & J. Cole Do It Again With "Evil Ways"Drake is back in a big way.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Calls Out Kanye West For Fake Friendship On New Song "Red Button"He also mentions Taylor Swift and Larry David in the song.By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesDrake Is Back With "For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition"Drake is closing out 2023 with a bang!By Tallie Spencer
- ViralJoe Budden's Criticism Is What Made Drake Drop "Scary Hours 3," Fans TheorizeIt's hard to look at this new release, right after Drizzy said he was taking a break and Budden cooking him, without connecting some dots.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Unamused By Drake's Latest AnnouncementBudden and Drake have their history.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Drops Trailer For "Scary Hours 3"The EP is dropping tonight.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Responds To "Honestly, Nevermind" BacklashDrake addresses the complaints about his seventh studio album. By Aron A.