Fabolous Takes Drake's Challenge To Heart, Spits On "Scary Hours 3" Beat

When Drake challenged other rappers to tackle his Scary Hours 3 tracks by dropping the instrumentals, he probably expected a couple of smaller MCs to step up to the plate, and maybe a titan or two. Well, for that last category, none other than Fabolous came through with a sharp freestyle over one of these beats, and it's unsurprisingly quite good. It's nothing wild- after all, it's only a simple freestyle- but his charisma and ability to deliver with such conviction carries this to a solidly satisfying set of bars. Moreover, the Brooklyn rapper showed off his brand-new Benz truck for his birthday, making it as opulent as Drizzy would want a freestyle over one of his beats to be.

"New truck, but I been driven," Fabolous raps over the instrumental for "Evil Ways," a freestyle that he uploaded just a day after Drake dropped the Scary Hours 3 beats. "Pull up and turn your Friendsgiving to a Benzgiving, told my b***h what is givings, what has been given. I gotta move in where we been livin’, that Brooklyn boy ain’t gon’ play with them boys, that’s word to Ben Simmons." Check out the new set of bars down below.

Even though the 46-year-old's career peak probably passed a little while ago, don't let that fool you into thinking he took his foot off the gas. Just recently, Ne-Yo tapped him for the remix of his single "Link Up," and he dropped plenty of other great verses over the years. Maybe the response to this brief "Evil Ways" freestyle will inspire Fabolous to drop a mixtape and tackle more beats at length. Regardless, if Drake isn't going to respond to these challenges and give praise, then maybe they should trade some bars instead.

Jokes aside, Loso knows how indelible, influential, and acclaimed his legacy is, and will take some time to make sure folks preserve it well. For example, he recently clowned a mural featuring him and a couple of other New York rappers that wasn't really up to par with the quality standards he keeps. When it comes to wax, Fabolous makes sure that what he drops is worth it. For more news and the latest updates on Fab and Drake, check back in with HNHH.

