Fabolous' Questionable Fashion Choices Go Viral

Fabolous recently took to social media to show off some of his finest fits. In a clip that's been making its way around online, he's seen modeling a variety of eye-catching pieces. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the fits are fan-approved, as countless commenters are now clowning on him for the questionable looks. Some think that the hitmaker ought to employ a new stylist, while others say he just needs to aim for more mature styles.

"He need to cut that sh*t out," one critical Instagram user says. "Everyday his rap name make less and less sense," another jokes. Though a majority of fans weren't feeling his outfits, others came to his defense, claiming that he simply needs some assistance building outfits. "Has good pieces just didn’t put it together right," one commenter says.

Fabolous Flexes Some Unfortunate Fits

Fabolous is no stranger to taking fashion risks, and obviously, not everything's going to hit. Luckily, he continues to receive praise for his countless contributions to hip-hop, despite some listeners feeling like he needs to reevaluate his wardrobe. Last month, he was honored at the BET Hip Hop Awards, taking part in a performance alongside DJ Drama. The performance also featured T.I., Jeezy, and even "Mr. Gangsta Grillz himself," Lil Jon.

While fans didn't hold back from tearing into the Brooklyn MC's outfits, the tables were recently turned when he shared his thoughts on a Brooklyn mural. The mural featured portraits of Fabolous, The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and more. A clip of the mural went viral, along with someone providing some hilarious commentary on the less-than-impressive depictions. Fabolous weighed in on the clip, agreeing with the original poster's takes. “Nah what block is this?" he wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "We gotta knock this wall down.” What do you think of Fabolous going viral for his questionable fashion choices? Are you a fan of the outfits he showed off in the clip, or did he miss the mark? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

