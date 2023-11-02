Fabolous Recalls DJ Envy Calling Him With Real Estate Opportunity

Fabolous is an artist who has been extremely successful over the years. Although as someone with money, there are those who seek some of that green. Recently, it was revealed that DJ Envy had actually called Fab about potentially investing in real estate. However, as we know now, the real estate investments that Envy was touting weren't too great. Instead, his business partner Cesar Pina has been arrested on wire fraud charges. Furthermore, some are accusing Envy of being the catalyst for a lot of Pina's success.

That said, those who were approached by Envy, are now speaking out. For instance, Jeremy Hecht of HipHopDX recently spoke to Fab and asked him about the call with Envy. In the video below, you can see how that conversation went down. In Fab's mind, he never thought it was a scam or some sort of fraud scheme. Instead, it was just someone presenting an opportunity. Regardless, Fabolous was never all that interested.

Fabolous Speaks

“He was tellin’ me about some real estate stuff,” Fabolous recalled. “I’m just a guy that gotta see things through a little bit more. I don’t just get hyped at … y’know, it be a lotta ‘get money’ — I don’t want to call it a scam or a scheme — but a lotta ‘get money’ ideas that come to you, so I just gotta see ’em through. So even with that phone call, I was like, ‘Aight,’ but I wasn’t like, ‘Sign me up, [who] do I give my money to?’ Y’know what I mean, and I didn’t really hear back from [him].”

As we know by now, Joe Budden was also approached. However, he immediately told Envy he would go to jail for this scheme. Let us know what you think of the DJ Envy situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

