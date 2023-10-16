Jada Pinkett Smith Gifted Terror Squad AF1s, Fabolous Suggets Initials Are For Tupac Shakur

By now, most of the internet has grown tired of the never-ending headlines surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith and her juicy new memoir. The mother of two didn't hold back when reflecting on the ups and downs of her life, from her marriage to Will Smith (which she's since confirmed has seen them living separate lives since 2016) to her close friendship with the late Tupac Shakur. Though she says she didn't have romantic feelings for him, Jada is under the impression that the "All Eyez On Me" hitmaker was her "soulmate," and also alleged that he struggled with alopecia, similarly to her.

Even before we knew the finer details of what was going on behind closed doors in Will and Jada's life, the internet often clowned The Fresh Prince actor for his wife's inability to let Tupac go. Things are only becoming more intense amid the memoir's debut. Still, Will remains unbothered and focused on his own energy. For her part, The Matrix actress continues to promote her book while linking up with other celebs – some of whom have given her epic gifts.

Fabolous Teases Jada Pinkett Smith and Her Exclusive New Kicks

Among them is Fat Joe, who came through with an exclusive pair of Terror Squad Air Force 1 sneakers for Jada. Of course, she was happy to add the shoes to her collection, but there are still some who are trying to bring Tupac into the situation. As Fabolous pointed out, the TS initials on the kicks could just as easily represent the Baltimore native's full name as it does Joe's New York-based rap group. Elsewhere online, others have pointed out that they might even be seen as standing for "The Slap," when Will struck Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars for insulting his co-parent.

The hottest topic in pop culture news this week has definitely been the controversy surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir. Besides addressing her unconventional marriage to Will, the Girls Trip actress also reflected on her past selling hard drugs as a teenager. Read Dipset alum Jim Jones' reaction to that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

