Will Smith Is Continuing To Live His Life Amid Jada Pinkett Smith’s Controversial Memoir: Watch

The new talk of the town is Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir, Worthy. Plenty of headlines have made their way across social media and other publications. Many are already sick of hearing about it and for good reason. There seems to be a new revelation or excerpt from the book that seems fishy every minute. People are making crude and funny jokes about it. There is also a large sum of commenters who are rooting for Will Smith through all of this. However, he seems to want no part of it.

Very recently, the controversial actor took to Instagram to share a video about how his life is going. In the clip below, Will appears to be taking a midday nap on a boat in the middle of the ocean. The caption simply reads, "Notifications off :)" A few notable names are praising Will for how he is handling it.

Will Smith Shares How He Is Handling The Jada Pinkett Drama

Comedian and social media personality, King Bach, comments, "🔥🔥🔥." However, easily the most interesting is Jada. She simply replies, "😂🤣." It seems that both of them are on the same page, oddly enough. Both are supporting each other, which is confusing the masses. One day they are happy, the next it seems like the sky is falling. No one may ever know how healthy this relationship actually is.

What are your initial thoughts on Will Smith posting this video to his Instagram during everything going on with his significant other, Jada Pinkett Smith? Do you believe that he is unbothered, or is he putting on a facade? How do you think all of this will end up?

