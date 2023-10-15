Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Is A “Very Different Lady,” Body Language Expert States

A lot of ink's been spilled over the past year over how much Kanye West has changed his wife, Bianca Censori. Of course, almost all of this is purely speculative and based on secondhand or alleged firsthand reports. In addition, much of this conversation stems from other, unrelated media figures commenting on how their relationship looks from the outside. In the latest example of that, we have a celebrity psychic and body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, who called the former Yeezy architect "a very different lady" since marrying Ye. Her conclusion's based on not just her physical transformation, but how she seems when people spot the couple out and about.

Moreover, Honigman told The Mirror that Bianca Censori used to reflect a "secure and happy" attitude with her body language. However, she interpreted that, since tying the knot with Kanye West and spending more time with him, she seems "tense and cautious." In her analysis of various before and after pics, the psychic concluded that Censori was "a girl who is confident, happy with herself, secure and capable." She noted her change of hairstyle, from a long brunette to short blonde, as well as her salacious outfit choices.

Bianca Censori's Looks Before She Married Kanye West

"In pre-Kanye photos, we see Bianca Censori standing tall to her full height, back straight, neck long and shoulders square," Inbaal Honigman went on. "All those little elements gave her the image of a lady in charge of her own life, a decision maker. A frequent displayer of cleavage, the Australian architect gave the impression of being proud of her body, and proud of who she is. Recent photos of Bianca with her new husband show a very different lady. Often we now see her with her head slightly lowered, appearing cautious. Her neck bent forward a bit, and her shoulders raised, which shows tension."

Meanwhile, this supposed change in attitude is honestly quite understandable. After all, the model went from relative obscurity to being in one of the most sought-after and famous inner circles in pop culture. That also came with much controversy, and it's not an easy path to follow. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

