Kanye West Has Bianca Censori’s Outfits Made Daily By An “In-House Team”

It's no secret that Kanye West's been using Bianca Censori as a canvas for his fashion prowess a ton in recent months. The duo spent ample time in Italy over the summer, making headlines for their unconventional fashion choices. Censori's fits tend to lean on the revealing side, with frequently worn pieces including sheer, figure-hugging tights and tiny tops. Her looks have been so scandalous as of late that they've even raised the eyebrows of Italian locals, who reportedly want her arrested for "public indecency."

Recently, some fashion designers who have worked alongside Ye gave Page Six some insight as to how Censori's outfits are created. Apparently, Ye's got a "whole atelier in Italy” pumping out her looks on the daily, ensuring that the Australian model is always on point. “They design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day,” one anonymous designer claims.

Kanye West's Team Can Make "Anything He Wants"

Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Mowalola Ogunlesi, who spearheaded the Yeezy x Gap collab, seconds this. “Anything he wants to make they can make it," she also added. "He’s really just making it on the spot.” She added that the team doesn't follow a standard “structural” process to create Censori's clothes. Ye's team will simply work around her body instead. "They just buy tights and style it and cut it on [Censori] … Usually they get Wolford. Tights are not safe when they’re around.” Ogunlesi also notes that Laura Beham of PROTOTYPES has been behind Censori's recent hosiery-based outfits.

