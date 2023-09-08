Bianca Censori Appears To Wear Nothing But A Pillow In New Photos

Bianca Censori has been turning heads with countless sheer looks amid her Italian adventure with her husband, Kanye West. The model has even raised the attention of Italian authorities, who reportedly want her charged for public indecency. It seems like Censori is unfazed by the feedback, however, continuing her nearly-nude streak with yet another revealing fit. She was spotted making her way out of her hotel with Ye in Florence earlier this week, appearing to rock nothing but a pillow.

In new photos, Censori looks to be wearing a sheer, nude pair of tights. She didn't go the typical route as far as tops go. The model instead opted to simply hold a purple pillow over her chest. She left little to the imagination with the bold fit, tying everything together with a simple pair of clear heels. Ye, on the other hand, kept things completely covered with a pair of oversized black pants and a breezy matching t-shirt. He complimented his mysterious fit with a black head covering, which also covered most of his face, and a pair of his signature sock-shoes.

Read More: Kanye West And Bianca Censori’s Relationship “Is So Scary,” Source Claims

Bianca Censori And Kanye West

This is far from the most scandalous thing the couple has made headlines for as of late. At the end of last month, they were photographed engaging in what appeared to be a sexual act on a riverboat, and Ye showcased his behind for the world to see. They were later banned from the riverboat company for life, and could even be facing some legal repercussions.

According to reports, police are looking into the duo for "possibly breaking standards of public decorum." If authorities decide that they're going to press charges against them, they claim they'll be notified. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Bianca Censori and Kanye West, and check out Censori's pillow fit at the link below.

Read More: Kanye West And Bianca Censori Under Investigation After Viral NSFW Boat Pics

[Via]