Bianca Censori Posed Topless In Steamy Resurfaced Modeling Photos

Bianca Censori has quite the modeling history.

BYAlexander Cole
Bianca Censori Posed Topless In Steamy Resurfaced Modeling Photos

Bianca Censori is someone who has been making all sorts of headlines as of late. Overall, there are some pretty good reasons for this. For instance, she is currently the wife of Kanye West. That in and of itself is going to bring you quite a bit of attention. However, she has been also getting a lot of attention due to the outfits she has been wearing. She is constantly going viral for some of her looks. Moreover, she has even upset some of the locals in Italy. Her rise to fame has been interesting to watch, and fans are loving her every move.

Prior to meeting Kanye West, Censori was a model. She got to take part in some campaigns for various different companies. Among them was a swimwear company called Sasha Label. Although she only posed for them over two and a half years ago, fans have seemingly found her snaps. Below, you can find the Sasha Label Instagram page in which Censori could be seen posing topless. Although she is covering her breasts, fans were quick to single this post out specifically.

Read More: Kanye West Exposes His Rear On A River Boat In Italy With Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori Back In The Day

There are various other photos of Bianca Censori in which she can be seen wearing a plethora of different bikinis. In each post on the IG account, fans are mesmerized by Censori’s looks. Overall, it is yet another layer to her growing stardom that doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Almost every single day, Censori and Kanye make headlines in Italy. For instance, they were both caught on a riverboat in a pretty compromising position, earlier this week.

Another Look

Let us know what you think of these modeling snaps, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest news from the biggest artists and personalities.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by SASHA LABEL (@sasha.label)

Read More: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Wears Another Risqué Outfit

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.