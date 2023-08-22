Kanye’s Wife Bianca Censori Bares It All In Nude Outfit

Kanye West’s supposed wife, Bianca Censori, has a knack for catching attention like her husband. The 28-year-old architectural designer got some curious stares after sporting a nude outfit. Her “naked-style” bodysuit left nothing to the imagination by the looks of it. Cesori wore a pair of white heels with the daring outfit.

Kanye West’s impact on the women with whom he dates shows up in their fashion choices. From Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian to Julia Fox and his latest romance, he seems to have a strong influence on their fashion choices. Whether it’s what they wear, the color, or even how they style their hair. He often sparks conversation about his influence on their fashion choices.

Some Are Calling For Censori’s Arrest Over Her Sheer Outfits

According to the Daily Mail, there have been reports that Censori’s sheer outfits have sparked outrage among Italians. Besides the couple appearing to be enjoying their Italian getaway, critics have a major issue with her “tightfitting bodysuits that exposed her private parts.” Per the Italian Constitutional Court, a person who is even near a place with minors can face imprisonment for four months to four years or a fine ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 euros. While it’s unclear if there are charges against her, this situation will be something to watch.

Moreover, the publication recently did an in-depth investigation into the family and upbringing of the mysterious woman. In Australia, her family, the “Australian mob royalty,” got a long wrap sheet. Her father, Elia “Leo” Censori, was convicted of heroin possession in 1982 and received a five-year sentence. Similarly, her uncle, Eris, is referred to as “Melbourne’s Al Capone.” He was notably sentenced to death in Western Australia on murder charges. The family’s eldest brother, Edmondo, or “Eddie,” has faced convictions in Victoria for acts of violence, theft, and threats, DailyMail claims. Additionally, Bianca’s father’s former wife, Faye Glascott, spoke to the press about his illegal gambling exploits, but his current partner, Alexandra, refused to speak with the media when approached recently.

