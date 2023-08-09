Bianca Censori Reportedly Grossed Out By Kanye West’s “Stench”

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been together for a while now. The two are technically married, even if the whole ceremony wasn’t official. Overall, they are quite the power couple. Despite Ye’s missteps over the last year or so, Censori has stood by his side. Moreover, she seems to be helping him when it comes to the rebuilding of his Yeezy brand. In many ways, he has to start from scratch. However, with Censori by his side, he definitely has the support to reboot his empire.

Recently, the two have been in Italy and they have been showing off some unique outfits. Of course, West was in Italy to support Travis Scott during his Circus Maximus show. That said, a new report from Radar Online suggests that this trip is bringing to light an ongoing issue in Ye and Censori’s relationship. A source is claiming that Bianca Censori is being turned off by Kanye’s smell. He has reportedly stopped showering on a frequent basis, and also doesn’t wear deodorant.

Read More: Bianca Censori Stuns In Tiny Bikini Top, Enjoys Italy With Kanye West

Bianca Censori x Ye

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking. But it’s also to cover him having gained a little weight,” a source claimed. “It’s a serious stench when the layers come off and he’s dripping in sweat head to toe — especially as he’s not big on showering — and poor Bianca’s nostrils are on the receiving end. He’s got to be cooking under those layers. His BO is something awful since he rarely uses deodorant.”

Overall, these are some wild claims and it is hard to know their validity without actually being around Ye. That said, we hope Ye takes care of himself and doesn’t let the alleged issue get out of hand. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the music world.

Read More: Kanye West & Wife Bianca Censori Leave Little To The Imagination Out In Tuscany

[Via]