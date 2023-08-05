Kanye West & Wife Bianca Censori Leave Little To The Imagination Out In Tuscany

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been together for about eight months now, and it feels like they’ve traveled the globe in that time. Whether it’s outings around the states, Europe, or Asia, the couple has gone all over, with paparazzi following them almost every step of the way. Of course, it doesn’t help their sense of privacy that they decide to wear some eye-catching fits on their travels. On Saturday (August 5), Ye and Bianca went around Tuscany, and the Chicago rapper wore a black jacket with no shirt and matching long pants. Moreover, his (ceremonious) wife donned a sheer cream leotard and a brown toque.

In fact, they weren’t alone this time, as they walked around with a friend in grey sweatpants and top. From what paparazzi were able to snag, it’s unclear what they were doing walking around the town, but there were smiles all around. Both are pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, as they don’t speak to the media or post anything on their socials. That might change now that Kanye West got his Twitter back and deleted all his posts, but if it does, how much longer will it be before he lands back in hot water?

Bianca Censori & Kanye West In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Regardless, at least the two are just enjoying their time together and hopefully taking some time to calm down and reflect as well. They don’t let anything get in the way of that, even coarse pavement and grass. During another pap-snapped outing around Italy, Kanye West and Bianca Censori walked around barefoot, adding to the long list of their uniquely strange fashion choices. At this point, it’s more exciting to see what they wear rather than what they do or where they go.

Meanwhile, amid rumors of new music, we’ll see how much more Kanye and Bianca pop up around the world. Many fans hope that the Yeezy mogul will return to releases despite all his controversies and fallout with public favor. Still, he has his wife by his side, and all we can hope is that they’ve filled a void for each other and aren’t just going through the motions. On that note, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

